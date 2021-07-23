Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a deal to sign FC Porto winger Jesus Corona, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Nuno Espirito Santo’s first full season in charge at the club.

Nuno has been tasked with steering Spurs back into the Premier League’s top four as he looks to guide the north London club into the Champions League.

According to Castles, Spurs are keeping a close eye on 28-year-old Porto winger Corona, who scored two goals and made seven assists in 30 league games for the Portuguese club last season.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Tottenham are interested in a player in Portugal, Jesus Corona, who is a right winger at FC Porto.

“He has a year left on his contract. It’s a position Tottenham would like to strengthen if they can move out players.”

Meanwhile, Portuguese journalist Sergio Krithinas thinks that signing Corona would be an excellent move for the north London club.

Speaking on the same podcast, Krithinas said: “Jesus Corona is one of the best players in Portugal over the past few years. I would say he is the best player in the Portuguese league.

“He is a tremendous, skilful player who is really strong with both feet. He can play in every position in the attack except striker…

“He could be a good player for a top team in England. If Tottenham sign him, they’re doing a great job.

“Porto is a tough seller and Corona has one year left on his contract. His buyout clause increased automatically from €25m to €40m on July 15. Porto will make it tough for anyone who wants to buy him.”

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City on 15 August.

