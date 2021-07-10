Takehiro Tomiyasu is “really tempted” by a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Bologna this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for his first season in charge since having been appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor.

Japanese defender Tomiyasu has been linked with a move to Spurs in recent days as the north London side set about bolstering their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season as he helped them to finish in 12th place in the table.

Now, respected Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Spurs have tabled an offer for the defender and the player himself is keen on a move to the north London side.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Tottenham have a long list [of transfer targets]. [Fabio] Paratici likes to work on many targets in the same position and sign one.

“They’re talking with Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu. They offered €18m with add-ons included.

“I’m told Arsenal aren’t negotiating for him at the moment but Tottenham are.

“The player would love to join Tottenham. He is really tempted by Tottenham.”

The defender made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions for Bologna last season.

Spurs are aiming to break back into the top four next term after they finished seventh and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip