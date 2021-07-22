Tottenham Hotspur look set to sign Bryan Gil in a £21.6m deal from Sevilla with Erik Lamela set to head to the La Liga side, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports in reporting that Spurs are ready to cough up £21.6m for the Spain international in the current transfer window to add more width to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and Tottenham could end up paying more in add-ons depending on Gil’s performances.

The same article states that Tottenham are ready to make the 20-year-old the first signing of Nuno’s spell in charge of the north London side following his impressive performances in La Liga.

According to the same story, Spurs will lose their new signing to Spain’s Olympic team for the Tokyo Olympics at the start of the Premier League season if Gil does complete a move to north London.

Sky Sports go on to report that Lamela is set to sign a three-year deal with Sevilla after spending the past eight seasons at Tottenham following a big-money move from AS Roma in 2013.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is a big fan of the Spanish winger following his performances at Eibar last season.

Gil scored four goals and made three assists in 28 games in La Liga last term.

