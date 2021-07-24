Tottenham Hotspur have launched a £34m bid for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in Argentina.

Argentinian media outlet TyC Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Tottenham want to sign the Argentina defender to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence.

Atalanta signed Romero on a two-year loan deal from Juventus last summer and the Serie A side can sign the 23-year-old in a £13m deal, according to the article.

According to the same story, Atalanta could make a quick profit on Romero by signing the South American defender on a permanent deal before selling the versatile defender to Spurs.

TyC Sports go on to claim that Spurs have made an offer worth £34m plus £8m in add-ons in an attempt to win the race to sign the Argentina defender this summer.

The Argentinian media outlet state that Atalanta want to secure a transfer fee in the range of £47m so the north London side are still some way short of the Italian club’s valuation as things stand.

The report goes on to add that the Italian club aren’t under pressure to sell Romero.

The Argentina international has scored two goals and has made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip