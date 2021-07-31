Tottenham set to increase offer for Cristian Romero amid FC Barcelona link - report

Tottenham are ready to increase their offer for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 31 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to increase their offer for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero to see off competition from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Sportitalia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are ready to make a higher offer for the Argentina international after having failed with an opening bid of £34m plus £8m in add-ons.

The same article states that Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici is negotiating with Atalanta in the hope of striking a deal despite interest from FC Barcelona.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona’s interest in the South American defender has prompted Atalanta to reevaluate their asking price for the 23-year-old this summer.

The report goes on to add that Atalanta are thought to be demanding around £45m for the Copa America winner after FC Barcelona failed with an opening bid for the South American defender.

Sportitalia report that FC Barcelona made an offer of a swap deal but the Serie A side rejected the bid but the Spanish side are expected to return with a fresh bid.

The media outlet claim that FC Barcelona with return with an offer of a loan and an obligation to buy because the La Liga outfit can’t afford to sign Romero this summer.

