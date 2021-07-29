Tottenham Hotspur are facing competition from FC Barcelona to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet SportItalia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Tottenham are looking to complete a deal for the Argentina international to provide Nuno Espirito Santo with a new defender ahead of his first season in charge.

The same article states that the north London side have been negotiating with Atalanta over a potential deal that would see Romero become the third summer signing at Tottenham in a busy 2021 summer transfer window so far for Spurs.

According to the same story, Tottenham’s bid to sign Romero has been complicated by FC Barcelona’s interest in the 23-year-old after his performances at Copa America.

The report goes on to state that Atalanta have set Romero’s asking price at £51m but Tottenham are only willing to go to £42m.

FC Barcelona are ready to enter the race to sign Romero and offer more money than Spurs for the centre-half, according to the report.

SportItalia is reporting that the Spanish side have been keeping a close eye on Romero’s situation and FC Barcelona are poised to enter the race for the South American’s signature.

The Catalan side’s interest could spark a bidding war for the Argentinian, according to the report.

