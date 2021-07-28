Tottenham want to make Cristian Romero third summer signing - report

Tottenham Hotspur want to make Atalanta centre-half Cristian Romero their third summer signing, according to the report

Wednesday 28 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a concrete bid to sign Cristian Romero from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs are looking to complete their third summer signing after the north London side wrapped up deals for Valencia winger Bryan Gil and Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The same article states that Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has identified Romero as his preferred target to bolster the heart of his defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Spurs are in negotiations with Atalanta about a deal to sign the Argentina international after he impressed on loan from Juventus.

The Telegraph is reporting that that Tottenham will likely have to pay in excess of £40m for the Atalanta defender as Spurs director Fabio Paratici looks to negotiate a deal.

The media outlet add that the north London side believe Romero can add some authority to their backline given his no-nonsense approach to defending.

Tottenham are still negotiating with Bologna over a deal for their Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to the report.

Spurs finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a spot in the Champions League.

