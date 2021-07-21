Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced discussions with Atalanta over a deal to sign Cristian Romero, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign some defensive recruits this summer to bolster their backline under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The same article states that Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici is looking to sign a new centre-half to bolster Nuno’s options in the middle of defence.

According to the same story, Paratici has a strong interest in raiding Serie A for Romero this summer given that the Spurs chief was responsible for bringing the Argentinian to Juventus from Genoa in 2019.

The report goes on to add that the Tottenham director of football has a number of targets on his radar but the Italian is a big fan of the Argentinian defender.

Football.London claim that his current club Atalanta would be prepared to make a quick profit on Romero as they look to activate an option to buy the South American in a £13.8m deal from Juventus before selling the 23-year-old to Spurs.

Romero has scored two goals and has made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last season.

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last term.

