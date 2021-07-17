Tottenham Hotspur are facing a tough battle to get a deal over the line for Southampton striker Danny Ings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo would like to sign the England international ahead of his first season in charge.

The same article states that Nuno wants to bring in a new strike partner for Harry Kane for the 2021-22 Premier League season in the hope of keeping the England skipper at the north London side.

According to the same story, Ings has already rejected the offer of a new contract at Southampton to cast doubt on his long-term future at the south coast club.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Southampton don’t plan to sell Ings to Tottenham or any other club this summer despite potentially losing the former Liverpool FC man for nothing in 2022.

The media outlet add that the Saints don’t want to do business with Spurs after their bad experience with the north London side when negotiating Pierre-Emile Hojbjeg’s sale last summer.

Ings has scored 46 times in 100 games in the Premier League since his move to Southampton from Liverpool FC in 2018.

The England striker has played for Bournemouth, Dorchester Town, Burnley, Liverpool FC and Southampton in his career.

