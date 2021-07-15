Tottenham Hotspur have made signing Danny Ings from Southampton their top priority in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop for the Southampton striker as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster the Tottenham team ahead of his first season in charge.

The same article states that the north London side believe that Ings could compliment Harry Kane up front despite both players operating in a centre-forward role.

According to the same story, the new Tottenham manager has endorsed the north London side’s pursuit of Ings along with Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

The Telegraph go on to report that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has held a long-standing interest in Ings since attempting to sign the Winchester-born striker from Burnley in 2015.

The media outlet write that Ings has made it clear to Southampton that he won’t be renewing his current deal with the south coast club due to expire at the end of next season.

Ings has a current market value of around £20m, according to The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old scored 12 times and made four assists in 29 games in the Premier League last term.

Ings finished as one of the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League in 2019-20 after a return of 22 goals in 38 games.

