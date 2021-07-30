Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to partner Harry Kane up front next season, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Spurs are looking to find a new strike partner for the England international ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is working on a deal to sign the Fiorentina forward to add more firepower to Nuno’s squad.

According to the same story, Fiorentina are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £50m for the Serbia international following his prolific performances in Serie A.

The Telegraph go on to write that Spurs have made signing the 21-year-old a priority in the 2021 summer transfer window given Nuno’s eagerness to find a strike partner for Kane.

The media outlet add that Paratici’s links with Italy could be advantageous given the Spurs director of football has already sign Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta this summer.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals and made three assists in 37 games for Fiorentina in the Italian top flight last term.

The Serbia international moved to Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2018.

Vlahovic has already scored 29 times for the Italian side in the past three seasons.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip