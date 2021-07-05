Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to complete the “dream signing” of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Tottenham are looking to sign the 21-year-old in the current transfer window to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s attacking options.

The same article states that Vlahovic is currently attempting to secure a new deal at Fiorentina following an impressive season for La Viola in Serie A.

According to the same story, Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici is working on a deal to sign the Serbia international to complement Harry Kane and Son Heung-min next term.

Corriere dello Sport go on to reveal that Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in the 21-year-old after the Turin side missed out on the top-flight crown last season.

The Italian media outlet, however, report that Spurs are in a strong position to sign Vlahovic as Tottenham look to land a “dream signing” to kick start Nuno’s reign.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals and made three assists in 37 games in Serie A last term.

The Serbian striker moved to Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2018.

The Fiorentina star has scored 29 times in 84 games in all competitions for the Florence outfit over the past three seasons.

