Tottenham Hotspur are finally prepared to sell Harry Kane to Manchester City in a £160m deal in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has accepted that Kane will leave the north London side this summer to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

The same article states that Tottenham rejected an opening bid of £100m for Kane earlier this summer as Levy insisted that he wouldn’t sell a key player to a direct title rival.

According to the same story however, Levy and Spurs have since altered their stance as Kane looks to force a move to Manchester City in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to claim that there is a belief that Kane could be willing to skip pre-season training in order to force Tottenham’s hand into selling the England star.

The Sun write that Tottenham are now prepared to sell Kane to Manchester City in a British record £160m deal to replace Argentina international Sergio Aguero.

The media outlet reveal that Levy informed Kane of his change of heart over a phone call last week and Kane is delighted the Spurs chairman won’t stand in his way.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip