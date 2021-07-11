Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Spurs have registered their interest in signing the France international this summer to bolster the north London side’s midfield options ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal have been tracking Aouar for some time but the Gunners failed to meet Lyon’s £55.5m asking price for the 23-year-old in last year’s summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a new central midfielder as Granit Xhaka appears likely to move to Italian side AS Roma this summer.

Le10Sport claim that Lyon have lowered Aouar’s price tag to £25m this summer, opening the door to Arsenal and Tottenham to sign the France international.

The media outlet add that Tottenham are prepared to pay Lyon’s asking price for Aouar to hijack Arsenal’s deal for the promising French playmaker.

Aouar scored seven goals and made three assists in 30 games in Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season.

The Lyon star, who has only been capped once by the France national team, has scored 32 times in 170 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

