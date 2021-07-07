Tottenham Hotspur are in discussions to sign Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign a new centre-half this summer to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s back four ahead of his first season in charge in north London.

The same article states that Tottenham are looking for a long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld given that the Belgian defender has one year left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Spurs are in a strong position to sign Vestergaard and the north London side are long-term admirers of the Denmark international.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Tottenham are also at the front of the queue to sign Vestergaard’s Danish team-mate Joachim Anderson from Lyon after his impressive loan spell at Fulham last term.

The same article states that Spurs are also in discussions with Bologna over a deal to sign Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with the Japanese centre-half but Spurs haven’t reached an agreement with Bologna despite making an opening bid, according to a report.

Spurs appointed Nuno as their new manager last week after finally identifying a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham finished in seventh position in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip