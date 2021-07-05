New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting Denmark defender Joachim Andersen as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Belgium international wants to leave the north London side this summer, with the veteran centre-half having less than 12 months to run on his current deal at Spurs.

The same article states that Alderweireld, 32, had already made his decision to leave Spurs before Tottenham appointed the former Wolves boss as their new manager.

According to the same story, Nuno is prepared to allow the former Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender to leave as the Spurs manager wants to sign Andersen.

The report goes on to add that Spurs are also pursuing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde in the current transfer window.

Andersen scored one goal and made one assist as Fulham were relegated to the Championship following a disappointing Premier League campaign under Scott Parker.

The Denmark international has returned to Lyon this summer after his season-long loan at Fulham.

Andersen is part of the Denmark team that will face England in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday evening after their 2-1 victory over Czech Republic on Saturday evening.

Andersen has played for Twente, Sampdoria, Lyon and Fulham in his professional career so far.

