Tottenham Hotspur are competing with FC Barcelona for the signing of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that FC Barcelona and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Insigne’s contract stand-off.

The same article states that Insigne is facing an uncertain future in Naples as the Italy international looks to secure a new long-term contract at the club.

Insigne has a year left on his current deal, which raises the possibility of the Euro 2020 star leaving Napoli on a free transfer next summer.

According to the same story, Insigne wants a new contract that is worth more than his current salary of £4.3m a year but Napoli may find it difficult to meet his demands.

Corriere dello Sport write that FC Barcelona and Tottenham have contacted Insigne’s agent to discuss the possibility of a move to Cataluna or north London.

The Italian media outlet suggests that new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo would like to add a player of Insigne’s experience to his attacking options at Tottenham.

FC Barcelona, meanwhile, are on the hunt for bargain deals because the Spanish club are in financial peril, according to a report.

