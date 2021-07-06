Tottenham to rival FC Barcelona for Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne - report
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete with FC Barcelona for the signing of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report
Tottenham Hotspur are competing with FC Barcelona for the signing of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report in Italy.
Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that FC Barcelona and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Insigne’s contract stand-off.
The same article states that Insigne is facing an uncertain future in Naples as the Italy international looks to secure a new long-term contract at the club.
Insigne has a year left on his current deal, which raises the possibility of the Euro 2020 star leaving Napoli on a free transfer next summer.
According to the same story, Insigne wants a new contract that is worth more than his current salary of £4.3m a year but Napoli may find it difficult to meet his demands.
Corriere dello Sport write that FC Barcelona and Tottenham have contacted Insigne’s agent to discuss the possibility of a move to Cataluna or north London.
The Italian media outlet suggests that new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo would like to add a player of Insigne’s experience to his attacking options at Tottenham.
FC Barcelona, meanwhile, are on the hunt for bargain deals because the Spanish club are in financial peril, according to a report.
MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views