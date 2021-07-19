Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to sign AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by website Sport Witness, is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the Italy international this summer.

The same article states that Tottenham have contacted AS Roma about a potential deal for the 25-year-old, who was overlooked by Roberto Mancini for his triumphant Euro 2020 squad this summer.

According to a report, AS Roma are struggling to raise the funds to sign Switzerland international Granit Xhaka from Arsenal ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge.

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that AS Roma are resisting Tottenham’s advances for their skipper despite finding it difficult to get a deal for Xhaka over the line.

The Italian media outlet add that it’s unclear whether the 25-year-old would consider a switch to the north London side.

AS Roma could hand Pellegrini a new contract to end speculation surrounding his future, according to the report.

Pellegrini scored seven goals and made six assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight last term.

The Italian midfielder came through the ranks at AS Roma before he moved to Sassuolo for two seasons. The 25-year-old then returned to the Italian capital in 2017.

