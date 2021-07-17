Tottenham Hotspur could launch a bid to sign AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Spurs are looking to improve their options in the middle of the park after the north London side appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.

The same article states that Tottenham have been linked with a swoop to sign Pellegrini from AS Roma despite the appointment of former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as the Italian club’s new manager.

According to the same story, Pellegrini has a contract release clause of £25.6m (€30m) that Tottenham could activate to sign the Italy international quickly.

The Athletic go on to report that Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks could be allowed to leave the Lilywhites in the current transfer window following Nuno’s appointment.

Tottenham are braced for an eventful summer as the Portuguese head coach looks to overhaul the Spurs squad ahead of his first full season in charge, according to the report.

Pellegrini scored seven times and made six assists in 34 games in Serie A in the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old has netted 20 goals in 151 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Spurs finished in seventh spot in the Premier League table last term.

