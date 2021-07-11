Tottenham Hotspur are one of four clubs weighing up a potential move to sign Schalke 04 defender Matthew Hoppe in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Schalke 04 are facing a battle to keep hold of the promising United States international as Hoppe attracts significant interest from the Premier League.

The same article states that a number of European clubs have been tracking the 20-year-old throughout the 2020-21 Bundesliga season ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, four Premier League clubs are preparing a potential bid to sign Hoppe – and Schalke 04 could be prepared to sell the American defender at the right price.

90Min claim that Tottenham, Southampton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to swoop to sign the USA defender in the current transfer window.

The report says that Schalke are likely to be open to selling Hoppe given that the Bundesliga side are facing debts of £175m partly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schalke would like to keep Hoppe to aid their bid to return to the Bundesliga following last season’s relegation but the German side accept that selling the American may be their best option, according to the report.

Hoppe scored six goals and made one assist in the Bundesliga last season.

