Tottenham one of four Premier League clubs chasing Schalke defender Matthew Hoppe - report

Tottenham Hotspur are one of four clubs interested in a deal to sign Schalke 04 defender Matthew Hoppe, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 11 July 2021, 07:00 UK
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of four clubs weighing up a potential move to sign Schalke 04 defender Matthew Hoppe in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Schalke 04 are facing a battle to keep hold of the promising United States international as Hoppe attracts significant interest from the Premier League.

The same article states that a number of European clubs have been tracking the 20-year-old throughout the 2020-21 Bundesliga season ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, four Premier League clubs are preparing a potential bid to sign Hoppe – and Schalke 04 could be prepared to sell the American defender at the right price.

90Min claim that Tottenham, Southampton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to swoop to sign the USA defender in the current transfer window.

The report says that Schalke are likely to be open to selling Hoppe given that the Bundesliga side are facing debts of £175m partly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schalke would like to keep Hoppe to aid their bid to return to the Bundesliga following last season’s relegation but the German side accept that selling the American may be their best option, according to the report.

Hoppe scored six goals and made one assist in the Bundesliga last season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Ben White is 'really close' to signing for Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'strong interest' in signing Declan Rice
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp wants three new Liverpool FC signings this summer – report
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Chelsea FC pondering move to sign Ben White ahead of Arsenal
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Related Articles

Home »
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Ben White is 'really close' to signing for Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'strong interest' in signing Declan Rice
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp wants three new Liverpool FC signings this summer – report
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Duncan Castles: Chelsea FC pondering move to sign Ben White ahead of Arsenal
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network