Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur but may face competition from West Ham United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are looking at the Sassuolo defender as a potential defensive recruit in the 2021 summer transfer window following the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager earlier this month.

The same article states that Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is looking to sign the Turkey international from the Serie A club in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Nuno and Paratici are working together to find new signings capable of improving the north London side’s options ahead of the Portuguese head coach’s first season in charge.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Muldur is also attracting interest from West Ham United after he made two appearances at the European championship this summer.

The Austrian-born Turkey international started his career at Rapid Wien before he completed a move to Serie A side Sassuolo in 2019.

Muldur has scored two goals in 54 games in all competitions over the past two seasons in the Italian top flight.

The Sassuolo defender has been capped three times by Turkey, including two appearances at the European championship this summer.

