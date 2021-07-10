Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential swoop to sign Denmark’s Euro 2020 star Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by HITC, is reporting that Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is interested in a deal to sign the Danish playmaker.

The same article states that Damsgaard is attracting interest from Tottenham and a host of other top European clubs thanks to his electric performances for Denmark at the European championship.

According to the same story, the 21-year-old is also being tracked by West Ham, Leicester City, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Calciomercato claim that Damsgaard’s representatives are in talks with a number of different Premier League clubs about a potential switch to the English top flight.

The report goes on to add that Damsgaard is looking more likely to leave the Serie A side to complete a move to the Premier League in the current transfer window.

Damsgaard scored Denmark’s goal from a free-kick in their 2-1 extra-time loss to England at the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old netted two goals and made four assists in 35 games in Serie A last term.

Damsgaard moved to Sampdoria in a £5m deal from Danish side Nordsjaelland in the 2020 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip