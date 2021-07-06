Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Spurs are looking to make some new signings after Nuno Espirito Santo took over the reins of the north London outfit last week.

The same article states that Nuno wants to improve Tottenham’s options in midfield to help rebuild the Spurs team for a top-four challenge next season.

According to the same story, Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici could use his connections to orchestrate a deal for Pjanic given that he was at Juventus when the Bosnia international moved to Turin.

Mundo Deportivo claim that FC Barcelona are in serious financial trouble, so the Catalan side need to get some of their highest earners of their wage bill.

The same article states that FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has used Pjanic sparingly so the Bosnian playmaker could be axed to alleviate some of their financial woes.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Pjanic but Paratici has put Spurs in a strong position to sign the Serie A winner, according to the report.

Pjanic has played for French clubs Metz and Lyon, Serie A sides AS Roma and Juventus, as well as FC Barcelona during a decorated career for the 31-year-old.

