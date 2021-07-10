Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is making good progress in a deal to sign the Japan international in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Tomiyasu has already accepted Tottenham’s terms and the Japanese centre-half is primed to sign a long-term contract at the north London side.

According to the same story, Paratici is trying to figure out how to structure the deal as the Spurs chief works with Bologna to find a compromise.

Tottenham have made an offer of £15.5m plus add-ons but the Serie A side are determined to secure a transfer fee of £17.2m, according to the report.

Football Insider go on to claim that Tomiyasu has his “heart set” on a move to north London to join Tottenham this summer.

Tomiyasu has scored three goals in 63 games in Serie A since his move to Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019.

The Japan international moved to Europe from J2 League side Avispa Fukuoka in 2017 when he joined Belgian First Division side Sint-Truiden.

Tomiyasu has scored one goal in 22 games for the Japanese national team.

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last term.

