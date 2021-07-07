The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Arsenal’s interest in signing Anderlecht and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Albert Sambi Lockonga.

Also in the news is a report that Chelsea FC have been offered the chance to sign Antoine Griezmann by FC Barcelona as the Blues look to add to their attacking line-up.

Elsewhere, both Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be monitoring FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti ahead of possible moves to land him this summer.

Wednesday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The 21-year-old is set to sign with the Gunners until 2026. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)

Chelsea FC and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba, 22, but the player himself says there is nothing official in the rumours yet. (Afrique Sports via Metro)

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The French club expected to demand around up to £25m for the 23-year-old Frenchman. (Le10Sport)

Chelsea FC have been presented with the chance to sign 30-year-old France attacker Antoine Griezmann from FC Barcelona this summer as the Spanish club look to raise funds to re-sign Lionel Messi. (The Daily Star)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, 27. (The Daily Star)

Manchester United are ready to allow 20-year-old defender Brandon Williams to move to Southampton on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 Premier League season. (The Daily Mail)

Suggestions that Arsenal have had a bid of £50m to sign 23-year-old England defender Ben White accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion are “absolute rubbish”. (The Argus)

Aston Villa are ready to submit a third bid for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe after Arsenal altered their stance on the 20-year-old’s future. (Football Insider)

