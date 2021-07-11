The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s reported signing of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, with a deal now said to be agreed.

Elsewhere, Chelsea FC are still keen on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but his hefty asking price may be a problem for the south west London side.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC and Tottenham’s interest in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

Sunday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Arsenal have completed the signing of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht in a deal worth £14.9m plus add-ons. The move will be officially announced after the 21-year-old’s quarantine period is over. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)

Manchester United are not interested in a swap deal to sign England striker Harry Kane, 27, from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. (The Daily Express)

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to make an “immediate” move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The German club, however, are demanding €175m (£150m) for the 20-year-old striker this summer. (Bild)

Manchester United are considering a £17m move for Napoli and Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 27. (Il Napolista via The Sun)

Chelsea FC could rival Manchester United in the race for 18-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is out of contract at Rennes next summer. (Le Parisien via The Sun)

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25, because as the Cameroon international prefers a move to French side Lyon. (football.london)

Chelsea FC are interested in signing 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla and may try to hijack Tottenham Hotspur‘s efforts to sign him in the summer. (Eldesmarque via The Sun)

