Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s search for summer signings. The Red Devils are being linked with both Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are preparing to make a third bid to sign defender Ben White from Brighton after having had their initial two offers turned down.

Liverpool FC are also being credited with an interest in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG as the clock ticks down on his contract in Paris.

Tuesday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Manchester United are poised to make a bid of £50m for Real Madrid and France centre-half Raphael Varane, 28. The defender is out of contract next summer. (Marca via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are prepared to make a third bid to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, 23, this summer after having had their initial two offers turned down. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur are in discussions to sign Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, 28. (The Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires next summer. (The Daily Mirror via ESPN)

Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of France and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, 18. (Le10Sport via Metro)

And Manchester United may be able to sign Eduardo Camavinga for as little as €30m (£25.7m) from Rennes this summer. (The Guardian)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to sell Alexandre Lacazette, 30, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, and Reiss Nelson, 21, in the summer transfer window. (Sky Sports via Metro)

Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Danny Ings after the 28-year-old striker turned down a new contract at Southampton. (The Athletic)

