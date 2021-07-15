The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include reports of Chelsea FC’s failed bid to sign Italy’s Euro 2020 star Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The Blues are also still in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Elsewhere, England full-back Kieran Trippier is keen on a move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are considering a move to sign Italy star Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan ahead of the new campaign.

Thursday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier, 30, is desperate to secure a move to Manchester United this summer. (The Telegraph)

Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign 24-year-old Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window. (Calciomercato via The Daily Mail)

Chelsea FC want to use 23-year-old striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Erling Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (The Daily Mirror)

Mikel Arteta has insisted there is no chance that 20-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will leave Arsenal this summer amid reported interest from Aston Villa. (Metro)

Liverpool FC aren’t set to pursue their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (The Telegraph)

Chelsea FC have failed with an £85m bid for 23-year-old Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa. (Bild via The Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC are willing to use Divock Origi, 26, or Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, as makeweights in a deal for 26-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (Mundo Deportivo via The Daily Express)

