Today’s headlines include the latest on Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in spending big on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Also in the news is Liverpool FC’s reported interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen. Liverpool FC are also said to be keen on Lille star Renato Sanches.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are rumoured to be plotting a fresh move to sign playmaker Houssem Aouar from Lyon.

Thursday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Liverpool FC are in discussions with super-agent Mino Raiola about wrapping up a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, 22. (De Telegraaf via TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur but are facing competition from West Ham United for the 22-year-old Austrian. (The Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC are ready to open talks with French side Lille about signing their Portuguese attacker Renato Sanches, 23, this summer. (Nicolo Schira via The Daily Star)

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a stunning £150m bid for 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Blues are said to have already held “lengthy talks” with Haaland’s representatives. (90min)

Liverpool FC have made a “surprise” approach for 25-year-old Wolves forward Adama Traore. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have made a fresh move to sign 23-year-old playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer by launching a transfer offer to Lyon. (Le10Sport via The Daily Mail)

Jorginho’s agent has revealed that the midfielder has been attracting interest from other clubs but the 29-year-old Italy international is keen to open talks with Chelsea FC about a new contract. (Radio Marte via Metro)

