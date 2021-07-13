The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Chelsea FC’s link to sign Norway attacker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are still being linked with a move to land Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is out of contract next summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of The Emirates this summer as he eyes a move to Italy.

Tuesday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Chelsea FC want to sign 30-year-old attacker Antoine Griezmann on loan from FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window. (Sport via The Daily Express)

Arsenal have agreed a deal for William Saliba to join Marseille on loan for next season. The French club will not have an option to buy the 20-year-old next year. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are on the cusp of agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as they look to bring the 28-year-old France international to Old Trafford. (The Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer, after the 23-year-old impressed for Portugal at Euro 2020. (Sport Witness via The Sun)

Chelsea FC are ready to launch a massive offer to sign 20-year-old Norway international Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (The Daily Star)

Manchester United have launched a €20m bid to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba, 18. (Fichajes via The Daily Star)

Defender Hector Bellerin, 26, has asked to leave Arsenal this summer as he seeks a move to Inter Milan. (Calciomercato via The Daily Express)