The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest on Chelsea FC’s interest in signing highly-rated Norway international Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Also in the news is Arsenal’s interest in landing Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer. The Gunners are said to also be still interested in signing Ruben Neves from Wolves.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have made signing Danny Ings their top priority this summer.

Wednesday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has released £150m in transfer funds to help get a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 20, over the line this summer. (Bild via Metro)

However, Chelsea FC are said to be facing “mission impossible” in their bid to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are interested in a potential bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, 24. (Foot Mercato via Metro)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, 23. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are still in discussions with super agent Jorge Mendes about signing Ruben Neves, 24, from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have made signing 28-year-old striker Danny Ings from Southampton their top priority in the summer transfer window. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United are poised to offer 26-year-old England left-back Luke Shaw a new contract this summer. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip