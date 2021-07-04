The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Liverpool FC’s interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphel Varane. The Red Devils could be set to offer midfielder Donny van de Beek as part of a deal for the France defender.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will turn their attentions towards signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if they fail to land Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Sunday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Real Madrid want Manchester United to include 24-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek as part of a deal for defender Raphael Varane, 28. (The Sun)

Liverpool FC are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, this summer. (La Razon)

Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, if the Gunners fail to sign Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, 23. (The Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to complete the “dream signing” of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness)

Liverpool FC and Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches. (Onze Mondial)

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting Lyon and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, 25, as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, is closing in on a move to Marseille. (Goal)

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they will be able to keep striker Harry Kane, 27, at the club beyond this summer despite interest from Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign 21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

