Today’s headlines include Liverpool FC’s bid to strengthen their squad this summer, with Jurgen Klopp said to be on the lookout for at least three new signings before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United are said to retain a “strong” interest in signing defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

Elsewhere, it seems that Olivier Giroud could be on his way out of Chelsea FC. The striker is said to be close to signing for AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin is keen on leaving Arsenal to join Inter Milan, and Liverpool FC are ready to make a bid to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

Friday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Manchester United have a “very strong” interest in signing 28-year-old centre-half Raphael Varane this summer but it remains to be seen whether the France defender will leave Real Madrid. (Transfer Window Podcast via The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Italian club AC Milan. (The Daily Mail)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, 26, wants to leave Arsenal and join Italian champions Inter Milan this summer. (FourFourTwo)

Liverpool FC are ready to make a £34m bid to sign 26-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a deal to sign 22-year-old Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer. (Football Insider)

Liverpool FC have made an enquiry about signing Wolves winger Adama Traore in the current transfer window. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are still interested in a swoop to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent, 24, in the summer transfer window. (The Athletic)

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in three new signings in the summer transfer window as the Reds look to reclaim the Premier League title next season. (The Daily Mirror)

