Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s long-standing interest in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Also in the news is Manchester United’s pursuit of England full-back Kieran Trippier, while Arsenal are looking at a potential signing from Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea FC continue to be linked with a blockbuster move to bring Norway star Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Monday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Raphael Varane after nearing an agreement on personal terms with the 28-year-old Real Madrid defender. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, 21, who is also being linked with Bayern Munich. (The Daily Express)

Manchester United want to sign Kieran Trippier this summer but Atletico Madrid are keen to keep hold of the England right-back, 30. (AS)

Chelsea FC are interested in a swap deal involving Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, and Kingsley Coman, 25, in the current transfer window. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign 24-year-old defensive midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer. (Transfer Window Podcast via The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could use one of four players as a makeweight in a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 20, this summer, including Timo Werner, 25. (Sky Sport Germany)

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, 28, is set to sign a contract extension at Liverpool FC to keep him at the Anfield club until the summer of 2026. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

