The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s interest in signing Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane this summer.

Also in the news is Arsenal and Liverpool FC’s reported interest in landing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

There are also headlines about Chelsea FC’s interest in signing veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Manchester United’s link to Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Saturday’s Premier League Transfer Headlines

Manchester United are willing to offer 28-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid as the two clubs enter into negotiations over a deal for defender Raphael Varane, 28. (AS)

Chelsea FC remain interested in a deal to sign 22-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on 35-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who is available on a free transfer after he called time on his glittering career with Real Madrid. (Goal)

Manchester United are ready to launch a £26m offer for Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 28, who is also attracting interest from FC Barcelona. (La Repubblica via The Daily Star)

Arsenal are facing competition from Liverpool FC and Napoli in the race to sign 23-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. (The Sheffield Star via The Sun)

Chelsea FC are in talks to sign 34-year-old Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a free transfer. (The Daily Express)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move for Jules Kounde after the 22-year-old Sevilla defender slipped down Manchester United’s summer wish-list. (The Daily Express)

Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign 25-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but a transfer is not close as things stand. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip