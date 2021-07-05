The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include Manchester United’s interest in signing Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Also in the news is Liverpool FC’s search for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice the latest name to be linked with a possible move to Anfield this summer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are being linked with Leicester City star James Maddison, while Tottenham interested in a deal to land Miralem Pjanic from FC Barcelona.

Monday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Arsenal have a “genuine” interest in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, 24, this summer. (football.london)

Liverpool FC are pondering a potential bid for West Ham and England star Declan Rice, 22, as Jurgen Klopp looks to replace Georginio Wijnaldum. (Eurosport)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31. (Mundo Deportivo via The Daily Express)

Manchester United would consider sending goalkeeper David De Gea, 30, out on loan this summer. (The Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham Hotspur are competing with FC Barcelona for the signing of Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne, 30. (Corriere dello Sport via The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22, as a potential alternative to Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, 28. (AS)

Chelsea FC are not considering selling Hakim Ziyech, 28, this summer despite reports linking the attacker with a move to Serie A. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

Manchester United remain interested in signing 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer. (The Daily Mail)

