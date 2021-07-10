The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Harry Kane’s future beyond this summer, with Manchester United thought to be leading the race to sign the 27-year-old England international.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are keeping tabs on Schalke defender Matthew Hoppe and Liverpool FC are said to be long-term admirers of Lille’s Renato Sanches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to have increased their offer to Brighton to sign defender Ben White, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

Saturday’s Premier League Transfer Gossip

Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay £26m to sign 21-year-old Denmark international Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Mirror)

Manchester United lead Chelsea FC and Manchester City in the race sign Tottenham Hotspur England striker Harry Kane, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur are one of four clubs weighing up a potential move to sign Schalke 04 defender Matthew Hoppe, 20, this summer. (90Min)

Liverpool FC are long-term admirers of Lille’s Renato Sanches but it remains to be seen if the Reds will make a move for the 23-year-old Portugal international this summer. (Fabrizio Romano via The Sport Review)

Arsenal have increased their bid for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, 23, by making a third offer of £48m plus £6m in potential add-ons. (The Daily Star)

Manchester United are interested in signing FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, with Arsenal also linked with a move to land the 27-year-old France international. (El Gol)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are keeping tabs on 25-year-old Lyon and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, who spent last season on loan at Fulham. (Footmercato)

