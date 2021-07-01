The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily Premier League football transfer news and rumour round-up, published every day during the summer transfer window.

Today’s headlines include Arsenal’s interest in signing Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Also in the news is Chelsea FC’s link to Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland and Manchester United’s next transfer priority after securing the signing of Jadon Sancho.

Norway international Erling Haaland, 20, is expecting to complete a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC this summer. (The Transfer Window Podcast via The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are “gradually progressing” on a deal to sign Raphael Varane, 28, from Real Madrid after securing the services of Jadon Sancho. (The Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have made an “important bid” to sign 23-year-old Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to the Italian club’s chief executive Giovanni Carnevali. (The Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting three more summer signings after Manchester United agreed a transfer fee of £73m with Borussia Dortmund for the sale of Jadon Sancho. (The Guardian)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been quoted £77m to sign Kingsley Coman, 25, from Bayern Munich this summer. (Bild via The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are one of four clubs keen to sign Rangers captain James Tavernier, 29, who could be an alternative to Kieran Trippier this summer. (90Min)

