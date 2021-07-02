The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines include the latest on Manchester United’s pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is out of contract at the Spanish club next summer.

Also in the news is Liverpool FC’s interest in landing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, as well as the latest on England midfielder Declan Rice’s future.

Manchester United are hoping to strike a deal to sign Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, has turned down two contract offers from West Ham United amid interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United. (The Guardian)

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal to sign Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, 28, in a £43m deal. (ESPN via The Daily Mail)

Arsenal could see their attempts to sign 23-year-old Brighton and England defender Ben White scuppered by Everton. (The Daily Mail)

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of a potential swoop to sign the 24-year-old Mali international. (The Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to enter the race to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady, 28, despite Everton’s interest in the England international. (Football Insider)

There is a “real possibility” of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, re-signing for Manchester United from Juventus this summer. (The Transfer Window Podcast via The Sport Review)

Manchester City may be able to complete deals to sign both striker Harry Kane, 27, and midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, this summer. (ESPN FC via The Sport Review)

