Chelsea FC have “another Didier Drobga” on their hands after Romelu Lukaku’s dominant performance in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Belgium international returned to Chelsea FC in a £97.5m deal from Serie A champions Inter Milan to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attack in the German head coach’s first full season in charge.

Lukaku failed to score in 15 appearances for the south west London side during his first stint at Stamford Bridge but the Belgian forward broke the deadlock in the first half at The Emirates.

The 28-year-old produced a simple finish to open his Chelsea FC account before he played a role in Reece James’ goal to help the Champions League winners secure a 2-0 victory at their derby rivals.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Lukaku can emulate Drogba in a Chelsea FC shirt during his second stint at the club.

“He has worked extremely hard for his success,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Lukaku played for West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan and has now returned to Chelsea where it all started. The Belgium international has taken an awful lot of flak along the way.

“However, what I see at this stage of his career is another Didier Drogba. I never thought I would be saying that when he was playing for United, but the player’s touch with his back to goal is better, and his all-round football contribution is much improved.

“Arsenal couldn’t handle him, but if I were them I wouldn’t worry about that too much. Most other teams in the Premier League are going to have the same problem this season up against Lukaku.”

Lukaku and his Blues team-mates will take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC are sat at the top of the Premier League table alongside their next opponents Liverpool FC.

The former Manchester United striker scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A last season as he fired the Inter side to the top-flight crown.

