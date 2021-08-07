Arsenal remain interested in a deal to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United this summer, according to journalist Peter O’Rourke.

The north London side have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having wrapped up deals to sign Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White so far.

The Gunners are thought to be keen on adding further reinforcements to their squad this summer as they aim to build a team capable of breaking back into the top four this season.

Sheffield United shot-stopper Ramsdale, 23, has been touted as a possible target for the north London side as they ponder adding to their options between the posts ahead of the new campaign.

Journalist O’Rourke has now claimed that Arsenal remain keen on a deal to sign the shot-stopper despite Sheffield United not wanting to sell the English goalkeeper, who made 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast last week, O’Rourke said: “Arsenal are still trying to bring in a new goalkeeper before the window closes at the end of the month.

“It just seems like they’re not going to go away from this Ramsdale deal despite Sheffield United making it difficult for them right now.

“Two bids turned down. I believe they’re preparing a third bid closer to £30m to try and sign the England goalkeeper.

“Ramsdale is very keen to make this deal happen. He wants to get back to the Premier League. He would jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“I’ve heard recently that Sheffield United are holding out for £40m for Ramsdale which seems quite high in the current market.

“Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach is still pushing for this deal and he says Ramsdale is the number one choice if they are to bring in a goalkeeper.”

Arsenal will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Friday night.

