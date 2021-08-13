Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keen on signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The 23-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point over the last few weeks following his lack of playing time for the Blues last season.

Abraham fell down the pecking order at the south west London side last term as he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The England international found his first-team opportunities to be few and far between after Thomas Tuchel was brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge back in January.

Abraham is now being linked with a possible move away from Chelsea FC this summer before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

According to Castles, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Abraham this summer before the window closes, with AS Roma also keen on the forward.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Abraham is on the market. It doesn’t surprise me that Tottenham are looking at him. Arsenal are also looking at as option if they can make space in their squad for a striker which will involve selling Alexandre Lacazette, who they’ve been trying to push out for some time now.

“It’s interesting when you look at what Nuno [Espirito Santo] has been saying about his forward options. He’s been very careful when saying about Harry Kane. He’s inherited a difficult situation to deal with. He has to be the spokesman for the club as Kane doesn’t turn up for training and is quarantined and isn’t involved in serious training.

“Talking about his forward options the other day, he said he didn’t have any centre-forward in the team he was playing, which had Son Heung-min playing up front. He doesn’t consider Son to be a pure striker, which would mean even if you retain Kane, you’d want to have another number nine there.

“I see why they’re looking at Abraham. They have competition from AS Roma. Jose Mourinho would like to bring Abraham to the club. I can tell you he has talked to Abraham directly and my guidance is Abraham’s response was he’s interested in AS Roma’s proposal but he’d like more time to think about it.

“The problem for AS Roma is they’d like to do that deal as a loan with an option to buy. They don’t want to commit to the kind of transfer fee Chelsea is looking for [of] £35m (€40m).

“There may be a scenario where AS Roma buy for a lower fee but Chelsea include a buy-back option in the deal giving them the ability to take Abraham if he performs at a high level in Italy, and buy him back to sell him for a higher price to another club at a profit or back for their team if they’ve changed coach or their opinion on the player.

“He is first choice for Tottenham and I think it’s a different story if they secure a big transfer fee for Kane then they would have the advantage of AS Roma and Arsenal in terms of putting down the money Chelsea want in terms of a guaranteed fee for the player.”

Arsenal will take on Brentford on Friday night in their Premier League opener, while Spurs host Manchester City on Sunday.

