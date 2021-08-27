Mikel Arteta drops hint to Arsenal fans about further signings

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal making more signings before the close of the summer transfer window next week.

The north London side have been busy in the window so far, spending big on bringing in a number of players including Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite their busy transfer window, Arsenal have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League season, with the Gunners having lost both of their opening games against Brentford and Chelsea FC, conceding four goals without reply in the process.

Arsenal did pick up their first win of the season on Wednesday night when they claimed a 6-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the League Cup.

Arteta has now hinted that there could be further comings and goings before the Premier League transfer window shuts.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Arteta said: “We don’t know [if we will make more signings].

“We’ve already done a lot of things – ins and outs – I think it is 16 or 17 deals in total, with some renewals, which is a lot of things.

“There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some questions marks and deals that can happen, but we will see.”

Arteta was also asked about Willian’s future at the club, with the Brazilian having held talks over a potential move to Corinthians.

He continued: “We are having some conversations with him and the agent, and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment.

“I don’t know [why it hasn’t worked out for him here]. At the moment he is an Arsenal player, and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything different is just things that can happen.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

