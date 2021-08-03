Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about Granit Xhaka

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will be staying at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window despite the recent speculation over his future.

The Swiss midfielder had been heavily linked with a transfer to AS Roma over the summer as reports suggested that he was a target for Jose Mourinho at the Serie A side.

However, nothing came of the speculation and Xhaka has already returned to Arsenal to report for first-team training.

Xhaka scored the only goal for the Gunners in their 2-1 friendly defeat by Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday.

And Arteta confirmed after the game that the Swiss midfielder would be remaining at the north London club beyond the summer.

Speaking after the loss to the Blues at the weekend, Arteta said: “Granit is going to be staying with us.

“He’s a player that we value so much he’s a key member of our squad.

“He wanted to play today and I think it’s very clear coming from his side that he wants to be here.”

Xhaka was a regular fixture in the Arsenal team last season as he scored one goal and made two assists in 31 Premier League games for the north London side.

Arsenal will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to face Brentford on 13 August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip