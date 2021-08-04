Perry Groves believes that Ben White will develop into a top player for Arsenal in the seasons to come.

The 23-year-old defender is currently settling into his new role at Arsenal after the Gunners completed a big-money deal to sign him from Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

White had been heavily linked with a move to The Emirates and the defender completed his move in recent days to add more depth to Mikel Arteta’s options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

The defender made his first appearance for his new club when he played 44 minutes of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in a pre-season friendly at The Emirates on Sunday.

White will be hoping to establish himself as one of Arsenal’s first-choice centre-halves for next season, and former Gunners winger Groves is expecting big things from the defender.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Groves said: “I thought it was a statement of intent and I think maybe there’s a few clubs – Arsenal being one included – where the owners are spending money now, where maybe they wouldn’t have spent it before we had the European Super League debacle.

“I think there’s a few clubs who are obviously trying to get the fans back in favour.

“I saw [Ben White] at the Emirates for Leeds in the FA Cup. It didn’t faze him. It was 60,000, they had 9,000 Leeds fans there creating a brilliant atmosphere.

“That was a big game and he just breezed through it. He breezed through it tactically, he breezed through it positionally, he breezed through it technically, on the ball.

“He was very, very good, very comfortable, very composed.

“I actually think he has the potential to be as good as, if not better than, John Stones and Harry Maguire in a couple of seasons. Not straight away, in a couple of seasons time.

“If Arsenal aren’t a top club, then he could go on to a massive foreign club.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and without a trophy last term, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

