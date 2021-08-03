Granit Xhaka is set to sign a new four-year contract with Arsenal to end the speculation about his future, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Swiss midfielder’s future has been a talking point this summer amid reports linking him with a possible move to AS Roma to link up with Jose Mourinho.

Xhaka was in good form for Switzerland at Euro 2020 and he has now returned to Arsenal to begin his pre-season preparations.

The 28-year-old scored the only goal of the game for the Gunners as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC in their pre-season friendly clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

Now, Romano has claimed that Xhaka is set to be offered a new contract at Arsenal as the Gunners look to secure his future for the long-term.

Posting on Twitter this week, Romano wrote: “Granit Xhaka is expected to sign his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025 – final details still to be agreed.

“Granit open to discuss as he’s not joining AS Roma this summer.

“…and Nemanja Matic is not on Mourinho’s list at AS Roma. No Telles, no Matic.”

Xhaka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Brentford on 13 August.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004 and they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip