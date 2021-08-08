Arsenal hold a serious interest in signing James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been relatively busy in the summer transfer window so far after having concluded deals to land Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with steering Arsenal back into the top four this season after they ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last season.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and they will only compete in domestic competitions this season after missing out on a place in Europe altogether for the forthcoming campaign.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in signing Leicester City midfielder Maddison in recent days, and Italian reporter Romano says that a deal could well be on the cards for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Asked about Arsenal’s interest in signing Maddison, Romano replied: “It’s a serious possibility.

“I can say Leicester, from what I know, are not interested in considering swap deals. At the moment there is nothing on swap deals.

“There is strong interest from Arsenal. Maddison is a serious option for Arsenal.

“Arsenal love the player – when I say ‘they’, I mean the board and Mikel Arteta – all the people involved in the club like the player and are convinced he’d be perfect for Arsenal.

“The big problem is Leicester aren’t in a rush to sell the player. He has a long-term contract. They want more than £65m.

“Arsenal will have to offer a lot of money to sign Maddison. My feeling is it will be really difficult to sign the player. Let’s see. Arsenal will try.”

Arsenal will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on Friday.

