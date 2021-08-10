Arsenal are “really pushing” to get a deal over the line for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of further new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta gears up for his second full campaign in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have already completed deals to bring in Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White this summer – but they continue to be linked with some other potential inbound signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Leicester City midfielder Maddison, 24, has been touted as a possible target for the north London side in recent days as Arteta looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to get a deal over the line for the midfielder – and Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now delivered an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of the England international.

Speaking on The Transfer Talk Podcast, Sheth said: “Arsenal are really pushing to get a deal done for James Maddison from Leicester.

“Leicester don’t want to sell. They’re under no pressure to sell. They haven’t actually said he isn’t for sale. He still has three years left on his contract.

“Maddison, we’re told, would be open to the idea [of joining Arsenal].

“It’s easier said than done. Arsenal would have to do cash plus players and that would rely on Leicester taking those players.

“A straight cash deal would probably be the only way Arsenal could do this deal.”

Arsenal will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on Friday night.

