It is looking unlikely that Arsenal will be able to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been credited with an interest in the Leicester City midfielder in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta ponders adding further depth to his squad this summer.

The 24-year-old Maddison was was in great form for the Foxes last season as he scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 Premier League games.

Arsenal have already been busy in the summer transfer window so far, with the north London side having wrapped up deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Ben White.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has played down the chances of Arsenal wrapping up a deal for Maddison before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said when asked about Maddison being linked with Arsenal: “It’s really complicated.

“If Arsenal go for [Martin] Odegaard, it won’t be for this money. It won’t be £70m or £60m. It’ll be for less than this.

“That’s why I think it’ll be really difficult for Maddison to join Arsenal this summer because of the price.

“Leicester are not desperate to sell the player. They want to keep the player and they’re prepared to fight to keep the player.

“It’s true Arsenal appreciate the player. Together with Odegaard, he’s one of the main options at number 10.”

Maddison made 35 appearances in all competitions for Leicester last season, scoring nine goals and making five assists.

