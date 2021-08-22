Fabrizio Romano gives latest update on Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal future

Arsenal could still offload Alexandre Lacazette before the close of the summer transfer window if the right offer comes in, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been busy in the summer transfer window so far, and they have completed deals for Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale in recent days.

The Gunners are looking to assemble a squad capable of breaking back into the top four this season as Mikel Arteta looks to reverse the club’s ailing fortunes.

Lacazette’s future has been major talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is due to expire next summer.

However, as things stand, the French striker remains as an Arsenal player as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Lacazette was mentioned as a possible target for AS Roma before they completed the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC.

However, Lacazette could still be on his way out of Arsenal if the right offer comes along before the deadline, according to the journalist.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said of Lacazette: “In this case, he was one of the names for Roma if they didn’t sign Abraham.

“Let’s see what happens. Arsenal won’t sell for a low fee. It’s not easy.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on this until the end of the market because if they receive a good bid but as of now there is nothing imminent, I’m told.”

Arsenal will host Chelsea FC in their next Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip